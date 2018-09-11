Cascade Bicycle Club and Partner Organizations In Business Bike Summit

Cascade Bicycle Club and Nintendo, in partnership with King County Metro, City of Bellevue, City of Renton, City of Kirkland, City of Redmond, City of Issaquah, Choose Your Way Bellevue, Greater Redmond Transportation Management Association, and REI, will kick off the 4th annual Business Bike Summit on Friday, September 21 at Nintendo of America’s Redmond campus between 1 – 5 p.m.

Richard Smith, Executive Director of Cascade Bicycle Club, says “We are thrilled to co-host the Business Bike Summit on the Eastside. It’s clear that businesses see healthier, happier employees when they invest in bicycling. It’s a smart move – from improving productivity and building a fun, inclusive company culture to reducing healthcare costs and building employee retention, we can see that bikes are good for business.”

The Summit will provide business representatives the opportunity to learn about the rising importance of bike commuting and its effect on the bottom line.

Learn and share practical takeaways on timely topics such as:

Growing Eastside Infrastructure Opens New Routes to Work

Encouraging People to Bike (Incentives, and more)

Building a Workplace for People on Bikes – Facilities Tour with Nintendo

The Business Case for Bicycling

The keynote speaker is local business leader and bike commuter Flip Morse, Senior Vice President of Corporate Resources with Nintendo of America. Attendees will hear how Nintendo has made the connection between business strategy and investing in employee health, happiness, and satisfaction, resulting in a growing commute program with significant results.

Summit workshops include:

Growing Eastside Infrastructure Opens New Routes to Work: With new local and regional bicycle routes, and growing regional transit options, Eastside commuters have more options for mobility. Whether taking a bike aboard a bus or riding a regional trail to connect to city bike networks, people on bikes will soon be able to travel farther, skip the hunt for car parking, and build in exercise. Learn how to support and grow your share of bike commuters with new options. Jean White (Regional Trail Program Manager, King County Parks), Franz Loewenherz (Principal Transportation Planner, City of Bellevue), and Peter Dane (Associate Transportation Planner, City of Redmond) will share insight for employers interested in growing mobility on the Eastside. Moderated by consultant David Allen (Bikes Make Life Better).

Encouraging People to Bike: Melissa Gaughan (Transportation Planner, King County Metro) and Amy Taylor (Program Manager, Greater Redmond Transportation Management Association) will share tips and success stories as part of this interactive workshop designed for employers who want to start or grow an incentives program.

Building a Workplace for People on Bikes – Facilities Tour of Nintendo:With rapidly growing public and private improvements in bike facilities, bike commuting is becoming a real option for people of all ages and abilities. Learn how private employers such as Nintendo have worked with the city to access bike infrastructure and built amenities that benefit employees. Tours will be led by Nintendo’s Cycling Team.

Networking Hour: When the day is done, swap stories and information with other bike-friendly business representatives, and enjoy free test rides on e-bikes at our “bicycle petting zoo”!

