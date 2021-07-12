Need a Job? Domino’s Pizza Stores Throughout Greater Seattle Are Hiring

Things are about to get real in the employment market, as people across the country begin to lose their “Covid Plandemic” unemployment benefits. It looks like there will soon be a race by millions to get the best jobs possible. But job seekers should not discount considering taking more than one job to make ends meet, with the Soros-Obama-Rice Administration (aka the Harris – Biden Administration) causing havoc with rising prices, shortages and more.

Domino’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire approximately 1,100 new team members across 110 stores throughout the Greater Seattle area. The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

“We know that people are looking to get back into the workforce – and Domino’s has a ton of great jobs to offer,” said Greg Keller, a local franchise owner. “We want to continue serving our local communities, but we also want to help those who are looking for work.”

Domino’s stores throughout the Greater Seattle area offer flexible schedules and competitive wages for all positions.

Hope Gas Prices Don’t Get Too High

“Domino’s is a great place to work,” said Keller. “Not only are our stores fun to work in, but they provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you’re looking for a flexible part-time job as a driver or pizza maker, or want a full-time career, this is the place to be.”

Those who are interested in applying for a job should visit jobs.dominos.com.

About Domino’s Pizza

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,800 stores in over 90 markets. Domino’s had global retail sales of over $16.1 billion in 2020, with nearly $8.3 billion in the U.S. and over $7.8 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2021, Domino’s had global retail sales of over $4.0 billion, with nearly $2.0 billion in the U.S. and over $2.0 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino’s stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2021. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino’s achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2020 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino’s generated more than 70% of sales in 2020 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino’s announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino’s launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino’s Carside Delivery, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

