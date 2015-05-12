Time Features City of Bellevue’s Smart Traffic Lights in Article

In an article at Time.com, Time Magazine has featured the City of Bellevue’s Smart Traffic Lights as being a super successful investment in traffic infrastructure. Please see How Smart Traffic Lights Could Transform Your Commute for the full article.

Maybe Seattle could use Bellevue as an example to follow to help alleviate some of their extremely horrible traffic?

Thank you to Social Media Marketing Coach Stacia Loo for spotting this news of importance to all who live, work and/or play in beautiful Bellevue.

