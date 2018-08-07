Help TechCity Bowl Celebrate 60 Years on Saturday

TechCity Bowl, Kirkland Washington’s premier independent bowling center, is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Saturday, August 11th, 2018 between the hours of 12PM and 6PM.

The public is invited to join the celebration which will be held at the bowling center located at 13033 NE 70th Place in the Bridle Trails neighborhood of Kirkland. During the event we will be rolling back bowling pricing and featuring $1 game and $1 shoes. We will have local spirit and brewery tastings, as well as offering small bites of our new food menu. So bring the family, grab some friends and come join the fun.

