Seattle’s Pixvana SPIN Studio Now Offering VR Casting

VR Casting THE Next Big Thing from Paul Allen and Bill Gates – backed Pixvana

Seattle-based Pixvana, a company that powers the future of XR storytelling and immersive media, today announced the release of Virtual Reality (VR) Casting to its SPIN Studio platform. VR Casting is a first-of-its-kind solution that lets customers easily manage and distribute VR videos from SPIN Studio to targeted VR headsets. A streamlined process lets customers share their immersive experiences with a simple “pair-and-share” feature that securely delivers the highest quality content to any audience, anywhere, at any time.

Previously, VR video creators have only been able to distribute content by developing their own apps for sharing, a time intensive and often tedious journey. With the launch of SPIN Studio’s VR Casting comes a new, free app: SPIN Play. SPIN Play makes it easy to send content directly to VR headsets with one-click device pairing, and is available across leading VR networks including Steam, Google Play and the Oculus Store. Now, customers can rely on a single app to share all VR video content to targeted devices with high quality streaming, or via optional direct download for local playback.

SPIN Studio, including the SPIN Play app, is compatible with all major VR headsets, including Samsung Gear VR, HTC Vive, Google Daydream, Oculus Rift, Oculus GO, and Windows MR devices.

“VR Casting is a gamechanger for the industry and will be widely adopted across all types of storytelling scenarios — from events like film festivals, to product and sports training, to business presentations, and sales pitches,” said Matt Silverman, Executive Creative Director at Swordfish. “SPIN Studio offers intuitive features that put the presenter back in control of the streaming experience, delivering immersive experiences to audiences, no matter the location.”

“Pixvana is transforming the way XR storytellers create, manage and show VR video experiences,” said Forest Key, co-founder and CEO at Pixvana. “The SPIN Studio platform is the first to offer customers an easy way to manage VR streaming and downloads in a single app without white label app building. This radically changes the ease and efficiency required to share immersive experiences with a target audience, or with the masses.”

VR Casting from SPIN Studio is the latest feature in a suite of XR (VR, AR, MR) video distribution tools. Authorized customers also have exclusive access to the Pixvana Publisher Network (PPN) to easily monetize and distribute content across leading VR distribution channels. This includes one-click access to Steam where customers get to control pricing and reach global audiences at scale.

Pixvana will continue to add new create features and tools to the SPIN Studio platform on an ongoing basis. To get a free 30 day trial, and to try VR Casting and publishing for yourself, visit www.pixvana.com/spin.

About Pixvana

Pixvana is a Seattle-based SaaS startup that powers the future of XR storytelling and immersive media. SPIN Studio from Pixvana is the first integrated platform that transforms the way customers create, edit and show VR video experiences across any device, anywhere. The company is venture-backed by Vulcan Capital, Madrona Venture Group, Microsoft, Cisco, Raine and Hearst Ventures. Pixvana’s founders have proven startup success in media technology, and hail from senior product and engineering leadership roles at Apple, Adobe, Microsoft, and Lucasfilm.

