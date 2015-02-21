Seahawks to Retain and Refocus Marshawn Lynch, Help Him Represent as NFL’s All-Time Single Season Rusher in 2015

Breaking News: The back to back NFC Champion Seattle Seahawks are expected to retain and refocus outspoken and unspoken running back Marshawn Lynch, coming to an agreement in the next couple of weeks. To lure Lynch back for another season and run to the Super Bowl (and make amends for the fatal play call in the Super Bowl), the Seahawks will pledge to give Beast Mode the ball at least 30 times per game – and pay for any fines levied by the NFL for not speaking to the media.

Lynch has never carried 20 times a game over the course of a season in his storied NFL career. The Seahawks and the 12s all expect giving Lynch the ball 30 times a game will result in a NFL Single Season Rushing Record for Marshawn Lynch

Even though it is annually assumed that he is going to retire every year, Beast Mode has a mission to carry out: Win another Super Bowl, while eclipsing the Single Season Rushing Record of 2105 yards set by the LA Rams Eric Dickerson in 1984. Marshawn Lynch owes it to himself and his legacy to not only play for the Seattle Seahawks in 2015, but prove himself out as the best ever and end his career back on top as Super Bowl Champion. Nobody, especially Beast Mode, wants to retire as #2 – or #55. Besides, Lynch is All About That Action, Boss.

Like this: Like Loading...