Renton Comicon (RenCon) has opened their store in the Southcenter Mall to promote the upcoming convention. Enabling fans, friends and the public to get a taste of what will be at RenCon with amazing costume displays as well as being able to purchase event tickets. It is located near Sears on the 2nd floor at the Northwest side of the mall and will remain open on the weekends until the end of the convention.

RenCon opens store in Southcenter Mall

RenCon, now in its third year, is a celebration of all things nerdery. Comics, science fiction, technophiles, cosplay, fantasy, art, costuming, gaming and beyond. Rencon gives con goers a fresh and different experience from other conventions. It is leading the way in developing, creating and curating digital media content for nerds and con goers of all ages. Rencon is growing rapidly and attracting big names to the convention.

Despite moving to Tukwila, Rencon has was involved all year in the Renton community. They’ve nicknamed themselves the “Community Con”. From filming the Renton police lip sync to community cleanups. Rencon has been there. Samples of their fun videos are below.

Renton Police Lip Sync

Renton Police pull over star wars speeder bike

Renton River Days Dance

Movie Trailer

Storm Trooper Clean Ups

This year’s lineup includes: Larry Hama of “G.I. Joe” fame, Michelle Harrison of the CW TV series, “Flash,” YouTube star Arris Quinones “Variant Comics,” Super Artist Randy Emberlin (“Amazing Spider-Man,” “Web of Spider-Man,” “GI Joe,” and “Doctor Strange,” among others. Local artist Justin Hunt will also be joining the convention, as well as well-known cosplay world players: Scott Pope (WildKarde), Steven K. Smith (SKS Props) and Jackie Craft. Steven Smith from NASA and Kenneth Calhoun will also be returning for their 3rd year.

RenCon is a place where you can buy your favorite comic book, find that collectable you have been looking for, attend a panel or two on your favorite geek subject, and visit with your favorite artist! It is a place to listen to the latest from leading science gurus, attend a panel on robots, listen to the making of your favorite podcast, & hang out with the stars! It is a place to come dressed as you are or as your favorite comic book hero. It’s a place to learn about the craft of cosplay, enter a contest, & take a selfie with your favorite cosplayers! Mostly it is a place where anyone & everyone can come enjoy a weekend of family fun and let your inner child come out to play!

Website: www.rentoncitycomiccon.com

FB: https://www.facebook.com/RentonComicon/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rentoncomiccon

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRcSeUxxqgY

Chamber: https://chamber.gorenton.com/events/details/2017-renton-city-comic-convention-rencon-4782

Partners: Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority, City of Tukwila, Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, Renton Chamber of Commerce, Living Computer Museum, Taco Time, Evergreen Market, Zacuto, Hotel Interurban, Westfield Mall, The Renton Printery, Virtual Sports, Arts Unlimited, Renton Civic Theatre, Zak Labs, The Brewmaster’s Taproom, 501st, 8Bit Arcade, The Local 907, Red House, CosBond, Vino at The Landing, Slager Fuj Creative Media, Smoking Monkey Pizza, Whistlestop Alehouse, The Yankee Grill, Bloqs, Razor Planet.

Like this: Like Loading...