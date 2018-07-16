BERNINA Honors Paul LaPonte and Quality Sewing and Vacuum

BERNINA of America has announced its top Dealers for 2017 that demonstrated exemplary sales, service, and customer education. These Dealers including Paul LaPonte of Quality Sewing and Vacuum were recognized at the BERNINA University Dealer training conference, which was held in Chicago.

“Our top Dealers for 2017 represented BERNINA with truly outstanding sales and first-class customer service and educational support,” said Paul Ashworth, president of BERNINA of America. “They are a model of success for other BERNINA Dealers to emulate. We congratulate them on a job well done.”

In business for over 35 years, Diana and John Marshall, owners of Gloversville Sewing Center with locations in Gloversville and Saratoga N.Y., received the 2017 BERNINA Presidential Award. The award recognizes the Dealer that best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation and education represented by the BERNINA brand. This includes the implementation of a successful integrated marketing program that supports the entire BERNINA product line, modern store merchandising, a well-developed educational approach, dedication and years serving BERNINA customers, and above-average growth in dollar sales and BERNINA units sold.

The 2017 Rookie of the Year Award was presented to Stacie and Brad Johnson and Joseph Webb, Cupcake Fabrics & Quilts, Humble and Spring, Texas and William Fosé and Jackie Gilbreth, 35th Ave Sew & Vac, Phoenix, Ariz. Both dealerships incorporated the lessons of BERNINA Dealer training into its first year of operation as a BERNINA dealer delivering impressive 2017 results. Also recognized for the award were Lori Carpenter, The Inspired Sewist, Jupiter, Fla., and Sona Thorburn, BERNINA World of Sewing, Raleigh, N.C.

2017 Top Dealer of the Year Award winner for multiple Dealer locations included:

Rhonda Lopez and Family, Nuttall’s, Layton, Murray, Pleasant Grove and Riverton, Utah

Richard and Rod Borget, Dave’s BERNINA, Provo and St. George, Utah

Nick Meabon, Atlanta Sewing Center, Augusta, Duluth & Marietta, Ga.

Paul LaPonte, Quality Sewing & Vacuum, Ballard, Bellevue, Bellingham, Everett, Federal Way, Issaquah, Kirkland, Mount Vernon, Olympia, Puyallup, Seattle, Silverdale, Tacoma and Tukwila, Wash.

2017 Top Dealer of the Year Award winners for a single Dealer location included:

Ervin Zimmerman, Hinkletown Sewing Machine Shop, Ephrata, Pa.

Leon and Linda Hoover, Hoover’s BERNINA Sew, Mifflinburg, Pa.

Timothy and Lois Hoover, Top Stitch Sewing Service, Barnett, Mo.

Dawn Krier, Chestnut Ridge Sewing, Millersburg, Ohio

Ron and Barbara Goldkorn, Sew Much More, Austin, Texas

In addition, District Dealer of the Year Award winners from the BERNINA’s 11 districts were acknowledged:

Melissa Helms, Keep Me in Stitches, Largo and Tampa, Fla.

Michelle and Richard Strassburg, Fabric Affair, Troy, Mich.

The Gattinella Family, Close to Home, Glastonbury, Orange, Southington, Conn.

Timothy and Lois Hoover, Top Stitch Sewing Service, Barnett, Mo.

Bill and Melissa Klingensmith, BERNINA Sew N Quilt Studio, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Laurie Mangold, Sew Special Quilts, Katy and San Antonio, Texas

Carie McGhie, Going Batty Quilt Shop, Reno, Nev.

John Brubaker, Brubaker’s Sewing & Furniture, Withee, Wis.

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew, and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com.

