Pacific Learning Academy Proudly Supports the Issaquah Schools Foundation

The most recent donation to the Issaquah Schools Foundation’s After-School Homework Labs by the founder of Pacific Learning Academy will provide critical financial support for the Foundation’s innovative Homework Labs program designed to provide every Issaquah District student access to free tutoring, a supervised location or use of the computers after school.

Kirsten O’Malley, founder and executive director of Pacific Learning Academy, has served on the Foundation’s board since 2007, including two years as the Program Chair that oversees all Foundation programs. The latest $5,000 grant from O’Malley and Pacific Learning Academy has been earmarked specifically to support the no-cost Homework Lab program.

After-School Homework Labs are intrinsically connected to the work of Pacific Learning Academy, where O’Malley created the “kitchen table classroom” more than 10 years ago. Over the past decade, PLA has provided financial support as sponsor of the Foundation’s All-in-for-Kids Campaign, and O’Malley maintains her personal advocacy for the program with strong financial and volunteer support to the Foundation. She continues to serve on the main Foundation board as well as the community-based Corporate Advisory Committee while she and several other Pacific Learning Academy employees have served as volunteer VOICE [Volunteers of Issaquah Changing Education] mentors.

“Pacific Learning Academy loves being a part of a program that provides no-cost support to every middle and high school student in the district through the After-School Homework Labs,” said O’Malley. “The Academy is an accredited school that also provides tutoring to many students in the Issaquah District. Yet there are so many kids we will never be able to reach the way the district can. It’s incredibly exciting to be a part of the Foundation’s vital After-school Homework Help Labs.”

Valerie Korock, who serves as the Issaquah Schools Foundation’s FutureMap Program Manager and Foundation Corporate Relations manager, works with Kirsten on the Corporate Advisory Council. She welcomes O’Malley’s personal and professional enthusiasm for after-school programs.

“The Council is such a great blending of Kirsten’s passion for students as well as her expertise and experience as a small business owner,” said Korock. “We are really happy to have her at the table and so appreciate her generous program support.”

Pacific Learning Academy is a wholly local in-home educational service passionate about supporting non-profit organizations that are aligned with the Academy’s educational and philanthropic philosophy of giving parents more choices and opening more doors to students. The Academy regularly donates more than half of their profits every year and enjoy being a part of the Sammamish and Issaquah community, especially in areas of education, mentorship, and hunger issues.

