Member Access Pacific (MAP), the largest aggregator of VISA card services for credit unions in the United States, announced today that the company is changing its corporate name to Member Access Processing, effective September 1, 2018.

Member Access Pacific New corporate Name

“Our new name, Member Access Processing, fully represents our role as the best card service provider and processor for credit unions,” said Cyndie Martini, President and CEO of MAP. “As consumer habits change and evolve, credit and debit cards are often the most important connection members have to their credit union. Our job is to make sure that connection is secure, easy to navigate, and a major benefit to members. We take pride in being the best partner to credit unions.”

For more than 20 years, Member Access Processing (MAP) has provided unmatched customer service and industry-leading products to help credit unions grow their card solutions and card product offerings. MAP creates and manages debit and credit card services including digital, mobile, ATM, prepaid-reloadable services and customized card reward programs. Currently, MAP’s clients include more than one hundred credit unions in 30 states representing more than 10 million members and over $100 billion in assets.

Member Access Processing’s growth has paralleled the rapid growth of debit and credit card usage by consumers of all financial institutions. To accommodate MAP’s growth, the company is moving its corporate headquarters to Kent from Tukwila. The new headquarters will be located at Cascade Tower West, 20829 72nd Ave S – Suite 600, Kent, Washington, 98032.

