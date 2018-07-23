Matt Zimmerman Named Registrar at WAZZU

WSU Officially Hires Matt Zimmerman as Registrar

Matt Zimmerman was named Washington State University’s registrar following a national search, provost Dan Bernardo announced Thursday, July 19.

Zimmerman has served as interim university registrar since July 2017.

“It has been a pleasure to serve as interim registrar for the past year, and I am very honored that WSU has provided me the opportunity to serve as registrar,” Zimmerman says. “I look forward to leading the Registrar’s Office in our mission to compassionately implement university policy and procedures, and to provide innovative support to WSU students and faculty.”

A WSU employee since 2008, Zimmerman was the associate registrar from 2013 to 2017. He previously served as the university’s veterans coordinator and assistant registrar.

“Matt brings extensive leadership and management experience to this role,” says Eric Godfrey, executive director of Enrollment Management Programs. “He possesses unparalleled integrity and over the past year as interim registrar, Matt emerged as a key member of the enrollment leadership team. We are fortunate to have him assume this important leadership role at WSU.”

Zimmerman earned his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Technology Safety and Health from Louisiana State University and his master’s in education from the University of Oklahoma. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served as an officer from 1983 to 2007.

