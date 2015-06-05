Mark Mader of Bellevue’s Smartsheet Among Award Recipients for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2015 Pacific Northwest

Entrepreneur of the Year 2015 PNW Awarded to Mark Mader, President and CEO of Bellevue-based Smartsheet, 6 Others

Entrepreneur of the Year 2015 PNW bestowed on Bellevue-based Online Project Management SAAS company Smartsheet CEO Mark Mader. Congratulations Mark! Great job on bringing the award to Bellevue!

EY (formerly known as Ernst & Young) have announced the winners of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2015 Award in the Pacific Northwest. These leading entrepreneurs were selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous winners of the award, leading CEOs, private capital investors and other regional business leaders.

The winners were revealed at a special gala on June 5, 2015 at Sheraton Seattle Hotel. “EY has honored outstanding entrepreneurs for the past 29 years,” said Greg Beams EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Program Director for the Pacific Northwest. “These winners are accomplished leaders who have contributed a tremendous amount to their communities.”

The other EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2015 Pacific Northwest Region winners are: Scott Allan, President and CEO, Hydro Flask, Bend, Oregon Chris Barrow, President and CEO, EagleView Technologies, Bothell, Washington Mark Britton, Founder and CEO, Avvo, Seattle, Washington Ryan Carson, Co-Founder and CEO, Treehouse, Portland, Oregon, Darryl Rawlings, CEO, Trupanion, Seattle, Washington Dave Sanders, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO, Zoom+, Hillsboro, Oregon.

Now in its 29th year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in over 145 cities in 60 countries throughout the world.

Smartsheet‘s Mader and other regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year national program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Overall National Award winner, will be announced at the annual awards gala in Palm Springs, California on November 14, 2015.

The US Entrepreneur Of The Year Overall Award winner then moves on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in Monaco, June 2016. Additionally, venture-backed companies that win an Entrepreneur Of The Year Award regionally are also eligible for the Venture Capital Award of Excellence at the national level.

The awards are the culminating event of the EY Strategic Growth Forum, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. Sponsors Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2015 Awards are nationally sponsored by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation and SAP America. In the Pacific Northwest, sponsors also include Merrill Datasite, Union Bank and Scherzer International.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2015: Entrepreneur Of The Year 2015 is one of the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. The unique award makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.

