Kirkland’s ATGStores.com Wins BBB’s Washington Large Business of the Year!

BBB ANNOUNCES WASHINGTON BUSINESS OF THE YEAR RECIPIENTS FOR 2015

Torch Awards Honor Businesses That Demonstrate Excellence and Integrity

DuPont, Wash. — July 21, 2015 — Better Business Bureau serving Alaska, Oregon and Western Washington is proud to announce this year’s winners of the Washington Business of the Year Torch Awards:

ATGStores.com (based in Kirkland) It’s interesting to note that ATGStores.com is a Lowes company. 2015 Washington Large Business of the Year:

2015 Washington Medium Business of the Year: Westhill Inc

Each of these businesses exemplifies BBB’s commitment to excellence by furthering trust, honesty and integrity in the marketplace.

“At Westhill we believe the quality of service is not what we put into it, it’s what the client gets out of it,” said Westhill Inc president Chuck Russell. “The Westhill team is dedicated to the customer experience in creating relationships for life . We achieve this by empowering each person to go the extra mile at every opportunity. It’s not what we do, but who we are. Over the years, the BBB has been a great asset in providing that service. A steady flow of quality leads and assistance with customer concerns are just two of the ways that we value our BBB relationship.”

BBB Torch Award recipients are selected by volunteer judges from third-party community organizations and past award recipients. This year’s judges included representatives from the Tacoma-Pierce County and Lacey South Sound chambers of commerce as well as the 2014 Washington Business of the Year award recipient.

The Torch Award winners will be honored at the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber Spotlight on Business awards ceremony on September 23, 2015.

bbb.org Learn more about BBB’s Business of the Year Awards at

ABOUT BBB: For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. BBB serving Alaska, Oregon and Western Washington, founded in 1918 and serving more than 9 million consumers, is one of 113 local, independent BBBs in the United States, Canada and Mexico. In 2014, people turned to BBB serving Alaska, Oregon and Western Washington more than 5 million times for BBB Business Reviews on more than 264,000 local businesses and for Charity Reports on more than 1,200 local charities, all available for free at akorww.bbb.org .

