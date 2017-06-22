HomeStreet Opens New Branch in Redmond

HomeStreet Bank has announced the opening of a new retail branch in Redmond, Wash., located at 16389 Redmond Way, Suite 100. The branch officially opened on Thursday, June 15. This location will be led by Branch Manager Kristen Gonzales. Kristen is a Kirkland resident and brings almost 20 years of bank experience to the team.

“I enjoy adding value for my customers, my community and my team,” said Gonzales. “Watching the Redmond branch come together and seeing joy on the faces of those involved is inspiring.”

The branch is located in a historic building that was once the town liquor store. When converting the branch into a bank, HomeStreet maintained the original structure to preserve the architectural details.

The branch offers a variety of services, including personal and business accounts, lines of credit, mortgages, and more. A mortgage representative will also available for consultation at the branch.

Starting Thursday, June 22, the branch will be having a week-long opening celebration. In addition to daily giveaways and a gift card drawing, HomeStreet Bank will be handing out “Cone Cards” for free ice cream from Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream, while supplies last. HomeStreet Bank would like to invite the community to stop in and see the new location.

