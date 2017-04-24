FASTSIGNS of Kirkland to relocate to larger location on 85th Street

On May 1, FASTSIGNS of Kirkland will be doing business in a new facility at 12644 NE 85th St., which is located half a mile east of its current location and is 700 square-feet larger.

“As our business continues to grow and we take on more comprehensive sign and visual graphics projects, it’s time to expand to a larger facility,” said Greg Shugarts, franchisee of FASTSIGNS of Kirkland. “Our new location allows us to serve customers even better with an improved layout for production and additional office space for our growing team.”

FASTSIGNS of Kirkland’s new location will also house a large indoor vehicle bay to accommodate graphic installations on cars and vans, year-round regardless of weather conditions.

“Kirkland and the surrounding areas are seeing tremendous growth; and our team at FASTSIGNS is more than ready to help both new and existing businesses get their message out,” Shugarts explained. “Whether it’s branding a corporate office or retail location, providing promotional banners and exterior graphics, wrapping company vehicles or designing trade show graphics, our goal is to help businesses achieve theirs.”

FASTSIGNS of Kirkland has been providing signs and visual graphics to the area since 1990 and Shugarts took ownership of the business in 1994. Out of a network of more than 650 franchise locations, FASTSIGNS of Kirkland is consistently ranked in the top 25 for sales volume and performance.

FASTSIGNS of Kirkland remains in full operation during the relocation process and can be reached at 425.822.6542.

About FASTSIGNS

FASTSIGNS of Kirkland is a locally and independently owned and operated sign, graphics and visual communications company that provides comprehensive visual marketing solutions to customers of all sizes—across all industries—to help them attract more attention, communicate their message, sell more products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points including décor, events, wearables, digital signage and marketing materials.

