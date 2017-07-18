The Edgewater Hotel Launches Urban Running and Hiking Program in Partnership with Brooks Running Company

Iconic Seattle Hotel Offers Guests Complimentary Shoe Rentals with Hiking and Running Trail Maps to Promote Health and Wellness

The Edgewater, a Noble House Hotel located on the Seattle waterfront, recenty announced a new fitness program and collaboration with Seattle-based Brooks Running Company. Beginning July 21, guests of The Edgewater will receive complimentary shoe rentals for a convenient, fun way to stay active during their stay and explore the city without the hassle of packing workout shoes. The shoes can be rented for 24 hours, and must be reserved through concierge, based on availability.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Brooks Running Company, a local, renowned brand to promote a healthy lifestyle





for our leisure and business guests,” said Pat Colee, chairman and founder of Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “Seattle is such a fitness-focused city and introducing this unique amenity will be an outstanding way to connect with our guests and keep them active throughout their stay, while also allowing them to explore the city and various landmarks.”

To kick off the program, Brooks Running Company will offer The Edgewater guests the opportunity to test out the brand’s all-new Brooks Glycerin 15. The Brooks Glycerin 15 is the ultimate soft ride, featuring the company’s Super DNA midsole cushioning which instantly adapts to each runner, cradling the foot in a plush and adaptable fit. Brooks Running is a Seattle-based company located in the heart of the Fremont/Wallingford neighborhood. Since 2001, Brooks Running has committed itself to being a leader in performance running with an exclusive focus on designing and developing the best running gear as well as inspiring people to run and be active.



“We’re excited to partner with The Edgewater—an iconic Seattle hotel—to make it easier for guests to stay active while traveling,” said Matthew Weiss, Senior Manager US Marketing, Brooks Running. “Running and walking are great ways to exercise while also exploring a new city. We’re honored to provide guests with the opportunity to test out our latest product and believe this new program will inspire more people to get outdoors and enjoy Seattle by foot.”

In addition to the shoe rentals, The Edgewater has created curated maps for hotel guests to put their shoes to work and partake in Seattle’s fantastic urban running and hiking trails. The routes, which all depart directly from the hotel, provide options for various fitness levels and offer themes based on the rock n’ roll legends who have been guests of the hotel in years past. For example the moderate hike, titled “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin includes Seattle’s Howe Street Stairs. For hotel guests looking to stay active in the comfort of their hotel room or in the hotel’s fitness center, complimentary yoga mats are available to check-out from the concierge for 24 hours.

The hotel is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year with special packages and programming with the “55” theme that are available throughout 2017. Offerings include an exclusive anniversary wine label collaboration with DeLille Cellars, a $5.5 Million Buyout Package, and in Six Seven Restaurant & Lounge, retro menu items that were from 1962. Additionally, The Edgewater will partner with other Seattle sites and businesses also celebrating milestone anniversaries. Since opening its doors in 1962 for the Century 21 World’s Fair, The Edgewater has celebrated a rich history over the past five decades that includes hosting a long list of world-famous musicians, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, KISS and Led Zeppelin.

About The Edgewater

As the only over-water hotel in Seattle, The Edgewater, a Noble House Hotel, exudes authentic Pacific Northwest décor with unobstructed views overlooking the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains while providing guests with a high-end dining experience at Six Seven Restaurant & Lounge and a rich history of having hosted famous musicians including The Beatles and KISS for over the past five decades. The Edgewater boasts 223 guestrooms and three luxury suites, including The Beatles Suite where the iconic “fishing out the window” photo was captured of the band fishing out the window into Elliott Bay. The award-winning restaurant, Six Seven Restaurant & Lounge at The Edgewater, combines breathtaking, unobstructed views of Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountains, with Northwest-inspired cuisine in an elegant setting with custom décor. For more information and reservations, please call 206.728.7000 or visit www.edgewaterhotel.com.

About Brooks Running Company

Brooks Running Company sells its performance footwear, apparel, sports bras and accessories in more than 50 countries worldwide. Brooks’ purpose is to inspire everyone to run and be active by creating innovative gear designed to keep runners running longer, farther and faster. This purpose is supported by Brooks’ Run Happy philosophy, a quest to celebrate and champion the sport of running and all runners everywhere. Founded 1914, Brooks is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and is headquartered in Seattle. Visit www.brooksrunning.com for more information or follow us on Twitter (@brooksrunning) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/brooksrunning).

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts

A privately held company for more than 30 years, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd. was founded in 1979 by owner Patrick R. Colee as a commercial property development group, transitioning in 1994 to a hotel ownership management company. Headquartered in Seattle, Wash., the corporation owns and manages an upscale portfolio of 15 distinct and visually captivating properties spanning the U.S. From the historic passenger Napa Valley Wine Train, to luxury resorts in Seattle, Wash. Jackson Hole, Wyo. and the Florida Keys, each property maximizes and showcases its physical setting. Noble House is continuously growing, operating 43 hotel restaurants, bars and lounges, showcasing local culture and inspiration from local surroundings. With a philosophy that emphasizes “location, distinction and soul,” Noble House Hotels & Resorts exemplifies individuality, dedicating itself to creating and managing exceptional properties that contribute to their communities, staying true to local history, culture and ambiance.

