Eat at Jersey Mike’s in March to Support Children’s Hospital

Jersey Mike’s 8th Annual Month of Giving Helps Seattle Children’s Hospital

Seattle Children’s Hospital is joining forces with 33 Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants throughout the Seattle-Tacoma area for the 8th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to fund local charities. During the month of March, customers can make a donation to Seattle Children’s Hospital at any area Jersey Mike’s restaurant.

The campaign will culminate in Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 28, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to Seattle Children’s Hospital.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 170 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

In 2017, the Seattle area Jersey Mike’s locations raised $102,498 for Seattle Children’s Hospital during the campaign.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – will help support neighborhood needs,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.

For a list of participating restaurants in your area and for more information on our charity partners, please visit our charity listing by state. Everyone is invited to come in to a local Jersey Mike’s restaurant and enjoy a delicious sub meal.

Last year’s Month of Giving campaign raised more than $5.5 million for local charities nationwide. An astounding $4.6 million of that amount was raised on Day of Giving alone. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $28 million for worthy local charities and distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.

For more information about Jersey Mike’s Subs Month of Giving, please visit: www.jerseymikes.com/mog.

About Jersey Mike’s Subs

Jersey Mike’s, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 1,500 locations open and under development nationwide, believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Jersey Mike’s offers A Sub Above®, serving authentic fresh sliced subs on freshly baked bread – the same recipe it started with in 1956 – and is passionate about giving back to its local communities. For more information, please visit www.jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/jerseymikes) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/jerseymikes).

