The Medic One Foundation will present a newly donated tactical drone to Eastside Fire & Rescue to assist first responders in the growing number of backcountry and waterway medical emergencies on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the Eastside Fire & Rescue North Bend Station.Funding for the drone was made possible by Foundation donor Barbara Hamer and her family.

Drone of Eastside Rescue’s Inaugural Flight

“We are grateful to Barbara, her family and the Medic One Foundation for this generous donation,” said Rich Burke, Deputy Chief, Eastside Fire & Rescue. “The drone will allow us to better respond to search and rescue operations, natural disasters, structural fires and more.”

DRONE LAUNCH MEDIA EVENT DETAILS

When: Thursday, August 13, 2018

Time: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Where: Eastside Fire & Rescue North Bend Station

500 Maloney Grove Ave. SE

North Bend, WA 88045

Reporters interested in the drone launch flying event or additional details about the drone can contact Lee Keller at 206-799-3805, lee@thekellergroup.com, Morrena Villanueva at 425-457-1150,morrena@thekellergroup.com or Steve Johnson at 425-313-3247 or sljohnson@esf-r.org.

Like this: Like Loading...