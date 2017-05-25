Dave’s Killer Bread Foundation to Hold Second Chance Summit in Seattle

Job Fair, Film Screening and Summit Planned to Inspire Employment for People with Criminal Backgrounds in Puget Sound

WHAT: The Dave’s Killer Bread Foundation (DKB Foundation) will host two days of events to demonstrate the benefits for businesses, individuals and society when people with criminal backgrounds are given employment opportunities. With the support of Northwest icon Dave’s Killer Bread (the rebel organic baker that employs nearly 100 people with criminal backgrounds at its Oregon bakery), the DKB Foundation is partnering with FareStart, the IF Project, Mod Pizza, Uber, National Employment Law Project and the City of Seattle to cultivate a dialogue around the potential in people with backgrounds and the ability of businesses to create positive change by offering them jobs.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 7 and Thursday, June 8, 2017

WHERE: All events held at: WithinSodo, 2916 Utah Ave. S, Seattle, Wash.

DETAILS: Second Chance Job & Resource Fair Wednesday, June 7 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dave’s Killer Bread, Mod Pizza, Uber, Square Peg Seattle and FareStart will be among the employers at the Second Chance Job & Resource Fair co-hosted by the City of Seattle and designed for individuals impacted by the criminal justice system. In addition to employers, volunteers experienced with Second Chance Employment (employing people with criminal backgrounds) will provide on-site resume review and mock interviews. More details at: www.dkbfoundation.org/jobfair.

Screening: The Return Wednesday, June 7 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Award-winning documentary follows men suddenly freed from prison life sentences after the passage of California’s Prop. 36 who return home to find work and reestablish their lives. Co-hosted by DKB Foundation, Uber, The Last Mile, The Return Project. A panel with the filmmaker, a film subject and several Second Chance Employers follows the film. The event is free, and tickets are available here.

Second Chance Summit Thursday, June 8 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Summit brings together leaders working to expand employment opportunities for people with criminal backgrounds with employers to affect change within their communities through Second Chance Employment. Inspiration from keynote speaker Nick Hanauer and morning presenter Kim Bogucki of the IF Project, as well as employee and employer panels are paired with sessions from legal, insurance and HR leaders to help businesses and HR leaders launch or grow Second Chance Employment in their organizations right away.

REGISTER: Registration for Second Chance Summit is available here. There is a $55 fee (lunch included) for registration by June 4, 2017. Last-minute registration available June 5-8 for $70.

About the Dave’s Killer Bread Foundation

The Dave’s Killer Bread Foundation is dedicated to encouraging and inspiring Second Chance Employment, the employment of people with criminal backgrounds. Established by Dave’s Killer Bread and inspired by the company’s employee-partners, the Foundation engages and encourages businesses to consider Second Chance Employment as a way to diversify their workforce and access a frequently overlooked pool of talented candidates. Foundation resources include the Second Chance Playbook, designed with reentry, criminal justice, business and human resource experts, and Second Chance Summits, educational and outreach events for employers.

