America’s Automotive Trust (AAT) will confer the title of Master Collector to Dale Chihuly, an avid car enthusiast and world-renowned blown glass artist, during the Wheels & Heels Annual Gala at America’s Car Museum (ACM) on September 8.

Dale Chihuly as a Master Collector

AAT’s Master Collectors are auto enthusiasts whose passion for cars lead them to preserve and protect automotive heritage through the restoration and maintenance of historic automobiles. Chihuly, a Tacoma native and one of the world’s leading glass sculptors, is being recognized for his a commitment to automotive heritage and collection of many iconic vehicles.

“People visit America’s Car Museum from all over the world to get a glimpse at history through the lens of the automobile,” said AAT Vice Chairman David Madeira. “We’re thrilled to recognize Dale for his many passions including vintage car collecting and display some of his vehicles at the Museum.”

Chihuly recently donated three vehicles to the ACM collection, including a 1958 Ford Fairlane 500 Skyliner, a 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Double Door Camper and a 1972 Citroen DS 21 Super 5 Paillais. The vehicles will be featured in ACM’s Master Collector display outside the Weyerhaeuser Concours Club.

Chihuly will be recognized at the Wheels & Heels Annual Gala on September 8, when the Master Collector display officially opens to guests at ACM. Proceeds from the event will support AAT’s commitment to preserving America’s automotive heritage through its member organizations including ACM, the RPM Foundation, Club Auto and the Concours Club.

To date, AAT has awarded the Master Collector designation to seven people: Nicola Bulgari, Ken and Patty McBride, Peter Hageman, Al McEwan, Glenn Mounger, Steven R. Plaster and Peter Gleeson.

Like this: Like Loading...