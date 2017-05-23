Copperleaf Restaurant Announces Al Fresco Summer Dining Series You Won’t Want to Miss

Cedarbrook Lodge, a quintessentially Northwest hideaway located on 18 acres with lush, restored wetlands, is proud to announce Copperleaf Restaurant’s four-part al fresco Summer Dining Series. From the restaurant’s terrace, guests will enjoy views of the Koi pond, wetlands, native cedar trees and chef’s garden while relishing in the spoils of the summer season.

“Our Summer Dining Series is our way of welcoming in Seattle’s most anticipated season,” mused Roy Breiman, Culinary Director at Cedarbrook Lodge. “Each season brings its own uniqueness, but the Northwest’s warmer months bring so many flavors, textures and nuances right to our doorstep. These local and limited seasonal offerings deserve equally inventive and thoughtful beverage pairings.”

The Summer Dining Series opens Thursday, June 22 with the DeLille Cellars Tasting Dinner, a five-course dinner and master wine pairing on Copperleaf’s patio. Best known for their handcrafted Bordeaux-style red and white wine, DeLille Cellars‘ stake in the Red Mountain AVA has created wines with a cult following. Tickets are $145 per person and include a five-course dinner and wine pairing.

On Thursday, July 20, the Sky River Meadery Tasting Dinner presents an excellent opportunity to become acquainted with mead, a honey wine, storied to be the sacred drink of ancient gods. This age-old drink was believed to bestow health, strength, wit, poetry and longevity. Sky River Meadery originated in 1997 in Stevens Pass, today preserving the practice of mead-making in the Woodinville Winery District. Tickets are $145 per person and include a five-course dinner and mead pairing.

On Thursday, August 17, Flying Leap Winery will join guests for the Flying Leap Winery Tasting Dinner. Growing up in Washington’s Walla Walla wine region, President and Co-founder Mark Beres quickly found that environmentally taxed vines created complex wines, taking that knowledge south to Sanaa Cruz County, Ariz. There, he bottled award-winning wines from carefully-selected grape varietals uniquely suited for southern Arizona’s dry, arid climate and soil chemistry, including traditional Rhône-style blends. Tickets are $145 per person and include a five-course dinner with select wine parings.

The Summer Dinner Series will conclude on Thursday, September 14, with the Pike Brewing Tasting Dinner and proprietors Charles and Rose-Anne Finkel. One of the first microbreweries in Seattle, Pike Brewing Company is nestled below the Pike Place Market, complete with a veritable beer museum and views into the onsite brewery. Since first bringing complex, malty beer to Seattle from Europe in 1989, Pike has made it a point to venture from the expected. Tickets are $135 per person and include a five-course dinner with proprietors Charles and Rose-Anne Finkel.

Tickets are exclusive of tax and gratuity.

About Copperleaf Restaurant & Bar

Located within Cedarbrook Lodge, Copperleaf Restaurant & Bar is an award winning farm-to-table dining experience that was named Best Northwest Cuisine and Best Food in Seattle in 2016 by Gayot, led by Executive Chef Mark Bodinet and Culinary Director Roy Breiman. Copperleaf Restaurant is also the recipient of TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence Award in 2016 and was awarded “Best Independent Restaurant” of the year from the Washington Wine Commission in 2013. Sourcing ingredients from local farmers, ranchers and artisans, as well as offering produce and herbs from its own Chef’s garden, Copperleaf is committed to sustainable dining. The restaurant also offers Copperleaf Rewards, a loyalty program for guests.

