CLEAR Partners With Seattle Seahawks, Sounders & Mariners to Launch Biometric Payments & ID Check

CLEAR, the company using biometrics to build a connected, secure and frictionless world, announces three new initiatives in Seattle enabling fans of the Seahawks, Sounders FC and Mariners to move through security quickly and to purchase concessions with the tap of a finger:

The Seahawks are the first NFL team to join CLEAR’s nationwide network, enabling frictionless entry and concession experiences available beginning at this week’s first pre-season game.

Seahawks and Sounders FC fans at CenturyLink Field and Mariners fans at Safeco Field can now purchase concessions with the tap of a finger using CLEAR, the first time in the United States that biometrics replace an ID for age validation and credit card for purchase in a single touch.

Sounders FC is the 4th Major League Soccer team to add CLEAR for fans to speed through stadium security.

These new initiatives are the latest ways that professional sports teams are integrating CLEAR’s innovative platform to enhance the fan experience and improve security. With approval from the State of Washington to replace a traditional ID check with biometric powered age validation, CLEAR members at CenturyLink Field and Safeco Field can buy food and drinks, and simultaneously prove that they are of legal age for alcohol purchases — all with just their fingerprints.

“Seattle CLEAR members now enjoy frictionless experiences from gate-to-seat at two of the largest sports and entertainment venues in the city, and from curb-to-gate on their travels through SeaTac and beyond,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. “Reimagining the concessions experience is a natural extension of our platform in sports and we’re thrilled to partner with the Seahawks, Mariners and Sounders to bring it to life for their fans.”

“Having an excellent and safe fan experience is paramount in everything we do, so we are excited to introduce CLEAR’s innovative security lanes and biometric payment and age verification to fans at CenturyLink Field,” said David Young, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Operations, CenturyLink Field.

“Enrolling for CLEAR is easy and allows guests to enjoy more game time, from entering the stadium to now getting through the concessions line and back to their seats more quickly,” said Trevor Gooby, Seattle Mariners Sr. Vice President, Ballpark Operations.

CLEAR is available at the following locations at Safeco Field and CenturyLink Field:

CenturyLink Field: CLEAR Lanes at Northwest and Southwest gates CLEAR Concessions in the Delta Sky360° Club near sections 210 and 234

Safeco Field: CLEAR Lanes at Home Plate and Left Field gates CLEAR Concessions at Double Play Chicken & Sausage (section 136) and Shortstop Beer (section 185)



CLEAR will also be available during concerts at CenturyLink Field and Safeco Field for both access and concessions.

CLEAR is available at 38 airports and stadiums nationwide, including 15 teams across the NFL, MLB, NBA and MLS. CLEAR also recently announced a partnership with MLB, which as the Official Biometric Identity and Ticketing Partner will power seamless biometric ticketing at participating ballparks later this year. Enrollment for CLEAR Sports is free, takes less than five minutes to complete at any participating venue and can be used at the game immediately.

The company’s ongoing expansion in sports builds on CLEAR’s success delivering secure, frictionless customer experiences in major airports around the country.

CLEAR is SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. CenturyLink Field also achieved SAFETY Act Designation and Certification earlier this year.

