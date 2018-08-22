Cascade Bicycle Club Organizing for World Record Ride and Expo

Cascade Bicycle Club(CBC) invites everyone to join the Ebike World Record Ride & Expo powered by Rad Power Bikes on Saturday, September 15 from noon to 3 p.m.

The growing availability and improved technology of ebikes is reflected in the current demand. According to a late 2017 report by the NPD Group, ebike sales have nearly tripled since 2014. The world record ride is a celebration of the growing ebike market as part of the broader bicycling community.

The free event consists of a light two-mile parade around Seattle’s Magnuson Park in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for most ebikes on a ride. Also on site will be a free ebike expo with vendors showcasing a variety of new ebike products and accessories.

Riders who own or have access to an ebike are encouraged to ride them to the event; interested bicyclists who do not have access to an ebike will be able to borrow one while supplies last, courtesy of LimeBike. Registration for the event is free and also includes a commemorative t-shirt.

Cascade Bicycle Club Executive Director Richard Smith said, “Ebike popularity is exploding throughout our region. People who wouldn’t have considered riding a traditional bike are taking to ebikes to help them overcome potential obstacles like physical limitations, distance and hills.” Smith continued, “the innovative technology of ebikes is helping more people discover the joys of bicycling.”

Event sponsor Rad Power Bikes is a major supporter of Cascade’s efforts to incorporate more ebike friendly riding opportunities.“The Seattle biking community is growing, and this event is just one way that we can unite all cyclists,” said Rad Power Bikes Co-Founder and CMO Ty Collins. “We will earn this title together!”

While the event is free, participants are asked to pre-register online here.

Ride details:

Saturday, September 15, 2018

Magnuson Park, Lot E-5; Seattle

Ebike World Record Ride: 2 p.m.

Ebike Expo: 12 – 3 p.m.

More information at cascade.org/E-world-record-attempt.

