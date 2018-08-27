Bill Warner ‘s Nicola Bulgari Award

America’s Automotive Trust (AAT) has announced that Bill Warner will be awarded its highest recognition, the Nicola Bulgari Award, as part of its annual Wheels & Heels AnnualGala, taking place September 8 at America’s Car Museum in Tacoma, Washington.

Warner – who founded the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, published countless articles across a wide swath of enthusiast publications and participated in the Cannonball Run, the American Road Racing Amateur Championships at Road Atlanta and the IMSA Firehawk Series – will join the likes of other industry influencers as Bulgari Award recipients.

Since founding the Amelia Island Concours in 1996, the organization has raised more than $2.25 million for charitable organizations including the Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, Spina Bifida of Jacksonville, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society and the Shop with Cops Program of Fernandina Beach & Nassau County.

“Each year we look at who exemplifies the spirit of our nation’s motoring tradition when choosing a Nicola Bulgari Award winner,” said AAT Vice Chairman David Madeira. “This year, we are proud to recognize the immense contribution Bill has made to the promotion of America’s automotive heritage through the course of his life. He is a tremendous individual who is well-deserving of this recognition.”

Prior Bulgari Award winners include Jay Leno; GM Designer Ed Welburn; Hemming’s publisher Jim Menneto, RM Group founder Rob Myers, NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick; McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty; Dr. Frederick Simeone, founder of the Simeone Automotive Museum; and Edward Welburn, former vice president of global design for General Motors.

The Nicola Bulgari Award – named after the famous luxury goods magnate, renowned car collector and AAT board member – is presented annually in recognition of an individual’s lifelong efforts to promote America’s automotive heritage through education, car restoration and/or collecting classic cars.

“Nicola Bulgari’s commitment to preserving America’s automotive treasures are unparalleled as exemplified by his wonderful collection, his efforts to create the NB Center for Automotive Heritage, his long service to America’s Car Museum and America’s Automotive Trust, and his generosity to countless heritage organizations,” added Madeira. “We are proud to once again confer this tremendous honor in his name.”

Warner will receive the Award trophy at the Wheels & Heels AnnualGala, taking place atAmerica’s Car Museum on September 8. Proceeds from the event will support AAT’s commitment to preserving America’s automotive heritage through America’s Car Museum, the RPM Foundation, Club Auto, and the Concours Club.

For more information about the Wheels & Heels Annual Gala, visit americascarmuseum.org/gala.

