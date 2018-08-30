Ben Bridge Jeweler, the distinguished family-run fine jeweler with over 90 retail stores in 11 states and one province, has announced a progressive new store concept and full interior and exterior redesign. Award-winning, Seattle-based architecture and interior design firm SkB Architects was commissioned to develop an engaging, interactive environment to optimize the shopping experience. The redesign has begun with its Westfield Southcenter Mall heritage store, which is now open. The store will celebrate the official grand re-opening on September 12, 2018, and the redesign concept will roll out to additional store locations in the near future.

Ben Bridge Jeweler Launches In-Store

Ben Bridge was founded by a watchmaker and today has one of the largest cohorts of watchmakers in the country. Thestore showcases this impressive heritage in the art of watchmaking, and the new store concept capitalizes on this artisanal tradition, putting it at the literal forefront as the first thing shoppers experience when entering the store. The all new ‘Alchemy Lab’, crafted with meticulous details like the woven leather watchband door, allows customers to actually observe watchmakers at work, seeing firsthand the craftsmanship that goes into fine timepieces.

The store’s open layout offers opportunities for interactive education, an enhancement that further connects the consumer to the brand and to their jewelry purchase. The new museum-inspired “Curio Cabinet” houses various unique tools of the trade, including a diamond saw from Botswana, an impressive geode crystal, and additional curated vitrines that draw attention to the variety of fine jewelry available in the store. Other adornments such as watchmakers’ tools are on display throughout the store to bring the Ben Bridge legacy and history to life for anyone walking through the door.

The bridal shopping experience also plays a major role in the redesign. With an emphasis on customization, innovative hologram technology is utilized to offer the bridal consumer visualization of their customized designs prior to purchase. Additionally, new displays showcase a wider variety of engagement ring styles.

“We aim to create a unique store environment that both engages and educates a wide variety of customers,” says Ben Bridge Jeweler President and Chief Operating Officer, Lisa Bridge. “As we continue to evolve as a brand, we want our store experience to reflect that- and this design truly breaks ground, offering a shopping journey that only Ben Bridge provides. The new store design brings the Ben Bridge 100+ year heritage and expertise to a contemporary model, offering the same quality and service in a progressive retail environment.”

The redesign comes following Lisa Bridge’s 2017 appointment by Warren Buffet to President and COO. As the company’s first female President, she is also its youngest top executive in over 60 years. She carries on her family’s over 100 year devotion to providing high quality jewelry and outstanding personal service.

The new store concept officially launched at the Westfield Southcenter location, 81 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila, WA 98188. For information on store hours, location or to schedule an appointment to preview the store, please contact 206-246-6227.

