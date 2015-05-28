Bellevue Hotel Management Company Pineapple Hospitality Buys San Diego Hotel Z

Bellevue Hotel Management Company Buys 2nd CA Hotel Property.

Bellevue hotel management company Pineapple Hospitality Company, has announced their entrance into the San Diego hotel market.

Pineapple Hospitality Company has purchased a hotel property on 6th Avenue, in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter. The property is currently in the midst of conversion. The hotel will open under the name Hotel Z. The hotel is now taking reservations for stays beginning August 1. San Diego is absolutely beautiful all year round. August and September usually have the warmest weather and most comfortable water temperature at the beaches.

Hotel Z is Pineapple Hospitality’s second property in California. The Bellevue Hotel Management Company’s first property in CA is The Hotel California in San Francisco, they own and operate four hotels in Seattle and one in Portland, OR. “We chose San Diego because it complements our core values in that we offer properties in high-demand locations,” said President Michelle Foreman Barnet. “All six of our properties are in strong markets, and this addition gives our Pineapple guests good coverage of the West Coast from the Pacific Northwest to Southern California. We are delighted to offer our Pineapple hospitality in San Diego, and we know our guests will be excited by the amazing location.”

Hotel Z will open after a total redesign of the original property. Upon opening, guests will enjoy the same amazing Pineapple Hospitality service and amenities as offered in other hotels. This includes complimentary wireless internet and free bike check-outs, dog-friendly accommodations and a daily cupcake and coffee reception.

“We are so excited to have entered this market,” stated Barnet. “The location between Island and Market on 6th Avenue is superb.” The four-story, 96-room property is located in the heart of San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, is three blocks from Petco Park and four blocks from the San Diego Convention Center.

For more information about Hotel Z or to make reservations, visit www.HotelZSanDiego.com. They can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.

About Pineapple Hospitality

Each Pineapple Hotel is owned and operated by Pineapple Hospitality Company, a Bellevue hotel management company. For centuries the pineapple has been a symbol of hospitality all over the world; Pineapple Hospitality Company strives to continue that tradition in each of its hotel locations. Pieces of the Pineapple include Hotel FIVE in downtown Seattle, The Maxwell Hotel in Queen Anne, Watertown Hotel and University Inn, both in the University District, Hotel Rose in downtown Portland, OR.; and The Hotel California in San Francisco, CA. For more information about Pineapple Hospitality Company, including reservations at any of its properties, visit www.StayPineapple.com or call 866-866-7977. Pineapple Hospitality can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Google+.

Publisher’s Note: We would love to review all of these properties – and hope that Pineapple will soon be able to add a Bellevue Hotel to their portfolio. I don’t think there is currently a Bellevue Hotel that is not super successful and sold out much of the year.

