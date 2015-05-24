Bellevue Happy Hours: 13 Coins

13 Coins in Bellevue Happy Hour

900 Bellevue Way NE, Suite 100

(adjacent to the Hyatt Regency)

Phone: (425) 455-1313

Happy Hours:

MON-SAT: 4PM TO 6PM AND 10PM TO LAST CALL SUNDAYS: 4PM TO LAST CALL Excluding Holidays

WELL DRINKS 4.00

1.00 OFF DRAFT AND BOTTLED BEERS

SELECT WINES 5.50 (ask your server for today’s selection)

CLASSIC SHRIMP COCKTAIL 6.99

DEVILED EGGS 3.99 A delicious classic with a hint of Dijon.

CRISPY CALAMARI 6.99 Served with lemon aioli.

BBQ PORK 6.99 Served with traditional accompaniments.

BAKED BRIE 5.99 Domestic Brie baked in puff pastry. Served with marionberry preserves, Carr’s table crackers and sourdough slices.

FRIED ZUCCHINI 3.99 Hand breaded zucchini served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

BBJ would love to write reviews on 13 Coin’s Happy Hours, as well as dining in Bellevue during the wee hours. Hope they contact us soon.

Like this: Like Loading...