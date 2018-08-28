The Seattle Art Museum’s summer exhibition, Double Exposure: Edward S. Curtis, Marianne Nicolson, Tracy Rector, Will Wilson, closes Sunday, September 9. Featuring iconic photographs by Edward S. Curtis (1868–1952) alongside contemporary works—including photography, video, and installations—by Indigenous artists Marianne Nicolson, Tracy Rector, and Will Wilson, the exhibition offers powerful portrayals of Native identity.

Art Exhibition of three Artist’s Closes Soon

For the final weeks, visitors can attend My Favorite Things tours on Fridays and Saturdays at noon; in these 30-minute tours, Indigenous community members, artists, and educators share their perspectives on the works on view. Also, visitors can attend free Drop-In Studios held on Sundays at 11 am; these hands-on workshops feature Indigenous artists leading art-making activities.

Finally, the exhibition’s education gallery features the Post Human Archive, an interactive installation by artist RYAN! Feddersen (Okanogan /Arrow Lakes) that explores conflicts in Curtis’s work by inviting visitors to put themselves in a similar position of being documented and defined by an outside force.

EXHIBITION ORGANIZATION AND SUPPORT

Double Exposure: Edward S. Curtis, Marianne Nicolson, Tracy Rector, Will Wilson is organized by the Seattle Art Museum in partnership with the New York Public Library.

Special exhibitions at SAM are made possible by donors to the

Jeffrey & Susan Brotman Fund for Special Exhibitions

Major Sponsor

Ellen Ferguson &

The Hugh and Jane Ferguson Foundation

Supporting Sponsors

4Culture

Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

Port Madison Enterprises

Additional Support

Contributors to the SAM Fund

Photo credits: Installation view of Double Exposure: Edward S. Curtis, Marianne Nicolson, Tracy Rector, Will Wilson at the Seattle Art Museum. © Seattle Art Museum, Photo: Natali Wiseman.

Like this: Like Loading...