America’s Car Museum to Host 4th Annual Spring Concert

Tacoma, Washington event will feature live music as well as tastings from distilleries, wineries and breweries on Feb. 24

America’s Automotive Trust (AAT), a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring a vibrant future for the collector car pastime, will kick off its 2018 Signature Event season with a bash at America’s Car Museum (ACM) in Tacoma, Washington on February 24.

Drive the Blues Away, which has been held at ACM for the past three years, has become a staple event in Tacoma that brings together car and music enthusiasts to celebrate the end of winter with live music, and tastings from local distilleries, wineries and breweries. This year’s event is expected to attract more than 500 guests.

The 21-and-over event will feature music from Hit Explosion, Incendio and Junkyard Jane. Refreshments will be provided by Balvenie, Elysian Brewing, Hedges, Heritage Distilling, Sidetrack Distillery and Suntory Whisky, among others.

“Drive the Blues Away is a great chance for locals and visitors to come out for a night that celebrates our country’s great motoring pastime and enjoy music from greater Seattle-area bands,” said AAT CEO Adam Langsbard. “Car enthusiasts look forward to being able to take their cars out on the road as the weather warms up, and we certainly want to kick-start this year’s driving season.”

Visitors to Drive the Blues Away will also get access to ACM’s vast car collection, which features displays like “Route 66: Low & Slow” – a collection of lowriders from the Lows Traviesos Lowriders Club of Washington – and an exhibit of exotics, supercars and hypercars in the “Exotics@ACM” display space.

Drive the Blues Away will also include a raffle as part of the event with prizes including a Carrera Calibre 16 by TAG Heuer and a pair of tickets to Shania Twain at the Tacoma Dome on May 3. Tickets will be available at the event for $20 each or six for $100.

General admission tickets are available for $40 and include admission and 6 tasting tokens; VIP tickets are $65 and include 10 tasting tokens, early admission to the event and complimentary parking.

About LeMay – America’s Car Museum (americascarmuseum.org)

America’s Car Museum (ACM), an entity of America’s Automotive Trust, is an international destination for families and auto enthusiasts to celebrate America’s love affair with the automobile and learn how it shaped our society. Based in Tacoma, Wash., the stunning 165,000-sq.-ft. facility has been recognized as one of MSN’s 10 Best Automotive Museums worldwide, USA Today’s 10 Best Museums in Seattle and KING5’s Best Museum in Western Washington. ACM serves as an educational center for students of all ages, features 12 rotating exhibits and hosts AAT’s annual Signature Events.

About America’s Automotive Trust

America’s Automotive Trust (AAT), headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, is a not-for-profit corporation that seeks to secure America’s automotive heritage and to transfer the skills and knowledge necessary for the future of collector vehicles and the enthusiast community for generations to come. AAT is made up of four founding entities: LeMay – America’s Car Museum, the RPM Foundation, Club Auto and the Concours Club.

