Amazon Celebrates World Book Day with Global Free Library in Seattle Thursday April 20

WHAT: On Thursday, April 20, Amazon invites the Seattle community to come together to celebrate reading and inspire everyone to take some time for reading and books, in honor of World Book Day (which falls on Sunday, April 23rd).

Amazon will host its first ever celebration of World Book Day with a Global Free Library at the Van Vorst Library and courtyard. The Seattle event is one of several in a series of Global Free Library events being held in 12 countries around the world.

Leading up to the event, Amazon employees and book publishers will donate books to supply the free library, allowing community members to bring a book to donate and take a book home to enjoy. Each attendee will be able to share the personal significance of the book they brought to donate on a unique bookmark provided to place inside the book for the next person to enjoy.

In addition to the free library, the event will include a variety of activities such as author readings and popular book quote henna tattoos to create a fun environment for Seattleites of all ages to celebrate World Book Day.

Customers are invited to participate in World Book Day by donating to local charities. They can also choose to support literacy organizations through AmazonSmile.

Following the events, the remaining books will be donated to Mary’s Place & the Pike Place Market Foundation.

WHO: Robin Mendelson, Director of Books & Media, Amazon

Brenda Spoonemore, Director of Kindle Books, Amazon

WHEN: Thursday, April 20 – 2:30 to 5:00 PM

WHERE: Amazon’s Van Vorst Library and courtyard – 426 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA

